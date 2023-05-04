The Baltimore Orioles (20-10) and Kansas City Royals (8-23) play a rubber match on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) for the Orioles and Jordan Lyles (0-5) for the Royals.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 4.07 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-5, 5.86 ERA)

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In six games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.

Lyles is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this matchup.

The Orioles will send Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 23-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.07 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

In five starts this season, Rodriguez has not yet earned a quality start.

Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

