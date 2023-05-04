Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (20-10) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (8-23) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, May 4, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 4.07 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-5, 5.86 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 17 times and won 14, or 82.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Orioles have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Royals have won in eight, or 26.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 2-13 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

