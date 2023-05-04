The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .400 with a double and two walks.

In 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Pratto has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings