MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .180 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

In 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.8%).

He has homered in three games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (25.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.8%).

He has scored in eight of 27 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings