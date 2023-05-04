The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.
  • In four of nine games last year (44.4%), Garcia picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
  • Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Garcia drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He scored in one of his nine games last season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
0 GP 9
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
