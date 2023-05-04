The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .222 with four doubles, three triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings