Vinnie Pasquantino -- hitting .286 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has 30 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .495. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • Pasquantino has recorded a hit in 20 of 30 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (43.3%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.93 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.93), 53rd in WHIP (1.311), and 61st in K/9 (7.1).
