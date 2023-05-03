Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- hitting .286 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 30 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .495. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Pasquantino has recorded a hit in 20 of 30 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (43.3%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.93 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.93), 53rd in WHIP (1.311), and 61st in K/9 (7.1).
