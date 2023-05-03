Salvador Perez leads the Kansas City Royals (7-23) into a contest against the Baltimore Orioles (20-9), following his two-homer showing in an 11-7 defeat to the Orioles, beginning at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Orioles will look to Kyle Gibson (4-0) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (0-4).

Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (4-0, 3.93 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-4, 6.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals are sending Greinke (0-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Over six games this season, the 39-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to his opponents.

Greinke has registered one quality start this year.

Greinke has put up five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (4-0) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 35-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.93, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.311.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Gibson has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st.

