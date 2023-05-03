MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .177 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (15.4%).
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Gibson (4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st.
