Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .276 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).
- He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
