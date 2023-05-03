Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .221.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits seven times (23.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 10 games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 16 of 30 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.93), 53rd in WHIP (1.311), and 61st in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
