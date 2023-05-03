On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .221.
  • Witt Jr. has had a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits seven times (23.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 10 games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 16 of 30 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.93), 53rd in WHIP (1.311), and 61st in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
