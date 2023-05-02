The Baltimore Orioles (19-9) and Kansas City Royals (7-22) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series victory over the Tigers, and the Royals a series loss to the Twins.

The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (1-1) against the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (0-3).

Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (1-1, 2.79 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (0-3, 6.35 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

The Royals will look to Yarbrough (0-3) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In eight games this season, he has a 6.35 ERA and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .292 against him.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles will send Wells (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 2.79 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .176.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

