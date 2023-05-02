Ryan Yarbrough takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 20 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .345 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 96 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.46) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.420 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Yarbrough heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing four innings and giving up one earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins L 8-6 Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles - Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller

