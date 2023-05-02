MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 2 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .174 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (12 of 25), with at least two hits four times (16.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

