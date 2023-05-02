On Tuesday, Matt Duffy (.320 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .357 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Duffy has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings