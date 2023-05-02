The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.159 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while batting .222.
  • In 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 15 games this season (51.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Wells (1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th.
