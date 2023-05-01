The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-4) 229 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-4) 229 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-4.5) 227.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.
  • These teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 0.4 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 25.5 -110 24.5
Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 +100 17.4
Aaron Gordon 14.5 -130 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -125 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Michael Porter Jr. or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.