The New Jersey Devils ready for the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Monday, May 1, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The series is tied 3-3.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/29/2023 Rangers Devils 5-2 NYR 4/27/2023 Devils Rangers 4-0 NJ 4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers give up 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

With 273 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players