Bookmakers have set player props for Byron Buxton, Vinnie Pasquantino and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has collected 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He's slashing .260/.368/.480 on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 hits with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.277/.411 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (3-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Apr. 18 5.0 7 1 1 7 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 12 5.0 3 0 0 5 2 vs. Astros Apr. 7 7.0 4 1 1 13 1 at Royals Apr. 1 5.0 3 0 0 1 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has put up 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashed .247/.317/.516 so far this year.

Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.

He has a .243/.308/.355 slash line so far this year.

Miranda brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

