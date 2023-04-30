On Sunday, April 30, Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (16-12) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (7-21) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (3-0, 0.62 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (2-2, 6.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+180) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have gone 2-3 (40%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in seven, or 25.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.