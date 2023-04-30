Brady Singer will be on the hill for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+180). A 7.5-run total is listed for the game.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in seven, or 25.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 28 chances.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 6-9 3-11 4-9 5-15 2-5

