The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.269 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.

This year, Lopez has posted at least one hit in nine of 24 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 24 games (12.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

