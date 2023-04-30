After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)

Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Pratto got a hit in 38.8% of his 49 games last season, with more than one hit in 14.3% of those games.

He homered in 12.2% of his games in 2022 (six of 49), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.5% of his games a season ago (12 of 49), Pratto picked up an RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

He crossed home plate in 14 of his 49 games a year ago (28.6%), with two or more runs scored three times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 24 .205 AVG .163 .309 OBP .230 .410 SLG .363 10 XBH 7 3 HR 4 13 RBI 7 27/12 K/BB 39/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (29.2%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.7%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)