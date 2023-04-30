MJ Melendez -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .167.

Melendez has recorded a hit in 11 of 24 games this year (45.8%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Melendez has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings