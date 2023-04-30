The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .188 with seven doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Isbel has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 23 games this year.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (21.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Gray (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
