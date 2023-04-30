Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has two home runs and four walks while batting .200.

In 38.9% of his 18 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings