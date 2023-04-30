On Sunday, Edward Olivares (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .291 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
  • Olivares will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Olivares has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Twins will send Gray (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.