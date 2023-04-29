Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins (16-11) will square off with Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (6-21) at Target Field on Saturday, April 29. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+195). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (2-2, 3.96 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 14 (82.4%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win six times (23.1%) in those contests.

The Royals have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +195 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

