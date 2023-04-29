How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns play in the second round, with Game 1 coming up.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
- The Nuggets score only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).
- Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix has put together a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.
- The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in road games.
- At home, Denver is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in road games (115.3).
- The Nuggets are draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns average more points per game at home (114.1) than away (113.2), and also concede fewer points at home (109.2) than away (113.9).
- Phoenix concedes 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.9 away.
- The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than away (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.