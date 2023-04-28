Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Joey Gallo, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals matchup at Target Field on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has seven doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and eight RBI (26 total hits).

He has a .283/.377/.522 slash line so far this season.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Angels Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded 25 hits with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks. He has driven in nine runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.284/.427 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Lopez has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 6.0 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Royals Mar. 30 5.1 2 0 0 8 3

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gallo Stats

Gallo has 11 hits with three doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a .239/.340/.761 slash line so far this year.

Gallo has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a .244/.305/.488 slash line so far this year.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

