On Friday, April 28, Joey Gallo's Minnesota Twins (15-11) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (6-20) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +225 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-4, 4.60 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 13, or 81.2%, of those games.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Twins went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win six times (24%) in those contests.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

