How to Watch the Royals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will send Pablo Lopez and Jordan Lyles, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Friday at Target Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 19 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .339 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 83 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.35 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.404 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- Lyles has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reid Detmers
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Zac Gallen
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Mahle
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Sonny Gray
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Joe Ryan
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
