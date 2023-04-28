On Friday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.158 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .125 with a double and four walks.

In five of 18 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.

In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Bradley has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings