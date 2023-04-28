The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Olivares enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.

In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

