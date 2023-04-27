After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (25) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Pasquantino is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 68.0% of his 25 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

