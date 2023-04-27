Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (25) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Pasquantino is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 68.0% of his 25 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
