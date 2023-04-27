The Minnesota Twins (14-11) host the Kansas City Royals (6-19) to open a four-game series at Target Field, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Royals a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (0-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mahle - MIN (1-2, 3.32 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.61 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (0-3) takes the mound first for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.61, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .273 batting average against him.

Greinke is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Greinke is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

Zack Greinke vs. Twins

He will match up with a Twins squad that is hitting .230 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .397 (16th in the league) with 31 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Greinke has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .273.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Mahle

The Twins will hand the ball to Mahle (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 4.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.154.

