Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (14-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-19) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM on April 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Tyler Mahle (1-2) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (0-3) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Royals have won in six, or 25%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Kansas City has won one of seven games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (82 total, 3.3 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.26 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 22
|@ Angels
|W 11-8
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|April 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-3
|Jordan Lyles vs Reid Detmers
|April 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Brad Keller vs Tommy Henry
|April 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Ryne Nelson
|April 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-0
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Zac Gallen
|April 27
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Mahle
|April 28
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
|April 29
|@ Twins
|-
|Brad Keller vs Sonny Gray
|April 30
|@ Twins
|-
|Brady Singer vs Joe Ryan
|May 2
|Orioles
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
|May 3
|Orioles
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
