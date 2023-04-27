On Thursday, MJ Melendez (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .184 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).
  • In 21 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Mahle gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.