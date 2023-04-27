On Thursday, Hunter Dozier (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), Dozier has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Dozier has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put together a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
