Player props are listed for Jack Eichel and Kyle Connor, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4 at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Apr. 13 0 1 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Chandler Stephenson has 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1 at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Apr. 13 1 0 1 2

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)

Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for Vegas.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 24 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Apr. 13 0 0 0 3

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Connor has scored 32 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 49 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Winnipeg offense with 81 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 1 2 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Golden Knights vs. Jets player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 0 0 0 0 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.