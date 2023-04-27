The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Olivares is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

