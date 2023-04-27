Jack Hughes and Artemi Panarin are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers meet at Prudential Center on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Devils vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 99 points in 78 games (43 goals and 56 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 6 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Apr. 13 0 2 2 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 0 0 0 5 at Capitals Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Dougie Hamilton Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Dougie Hamilton has 22 goals and 53 assists for New Jersey.

Hamilton Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Apr. 13 1 0 1 3

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Panarin's 92 points are pivotal for New York. He has 29 goals and 63 assists in 82 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 2 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 1 0 1 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Devils vs. Rangers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Mika Zibanejad is one of the top contributors for New York with 91 total points (1.1 per game), with 39 goals and 52 assists in 82 games.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Devils Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.