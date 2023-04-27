Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits seven times (28.0%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this year (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (48.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.