Top Warriors vs. Kings Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Golden 1 Center is where the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and Sacramento Kings (48-34) will square off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Jordan Poole and Domantas Sabonis are players to watch for the Warriors and Kings, respectively.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
Warriors' Last Game
The Warriors knocked off the Kings, 126-125, on Sunday. Curry poured in a team-high 32 points for the Warriors, and added five rebounds and four assists. De'Aaron Fox had 38 points, plus nine rebounds and five assists, for the Kings.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|32
|5
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Klay Thompson
|26
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Jordan Poole
|22
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
Kings' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|38
|9
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Keegan Murray
|23
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Malik Monk
|16
|5
|5
|2
|0
|2
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry averages 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Poole is tops on his squad in points per game (20.4), and also averages 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Klay Thompson puts up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Draymond Green averages a team-high 6.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, shooting 52.7% from the field.
- Kevon Looney paces the Warriors at 9.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.5 assists and 7.0 points.
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis tops the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and averages 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Fox leads the Kings in scoring (25.0 points per game), and averages 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Kings receive 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.
- Kevin Huerter is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Malik Monk is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|30.4
|5.0
|5.1
|0.9
|0.5
|5.1
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|23.8
|4.8
|6.3
|1.4
|0.2
|1.8
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|20.3
|3.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.4
|4.5
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|16.0
|10.0
|5.9
|1.0
|0.5
|0.3
|Keegan Murray
|SAC
|12.6
|5.0
|1.4
|0.5
|0.6
|2.4
|Jordan Poole
|GS
|18.3
|2.9
|3.4
|0.8
|0.4
|2.2
