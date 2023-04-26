On Wednesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has 24 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .512. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this season (16 of 24), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among pitchers who qualify.
