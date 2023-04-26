How to Watch the Royals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zac Gallen takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field.
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 18 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .351 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 82 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.37) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.416 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Yarbrough will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old lefty has pitched in relief seven times already this year, but will make his first start.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Away
|Taylor Clarke
|-
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|W 11-8
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reid Detmers
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Zac Gallen
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Mahle
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Sonny Gray
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Joe Ryan
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
