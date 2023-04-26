Wednesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) and the Kansas City Royals (6-18) clashing at Chase Field (on April 26) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Diamondbacks.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (3-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread.

The Royals have been victorious in six, or 26.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (82 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.37 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule