On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (.227 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.

Lopez has gotten a hit in seven of 21 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In five games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three games this season (14.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

