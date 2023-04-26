The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple last time out, take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has six doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .209.
  • In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), Isbel has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.