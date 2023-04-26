The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple last time out, take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has six doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .209.

In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), Isbel has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.

Isbel has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings