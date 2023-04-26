Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. -- hitting .111 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .114 with a double and three walks.
- Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen (3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2).
