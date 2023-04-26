Jackie Bradley Jr. -- hitting .111 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .114 with a double and three walks.

Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings